JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado hikers are being warned about a mountain lion showing abnormal behavior toward humans. Jefferson County Open Space closed Deer Creek Canyon Park Saturday morning because of the investigation.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife tells CBS4 they received reports of a mountain lion on a trail and it did not run away from hikers. They say that is strange behavior for a mountain lion.
They add they had a report from Friday and similar reports from two weeks ago.
CLOSED: Deer Creek Canyon Park is closed until further notice due to an ongoing investigation in partnership with Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/HRH44wcpCe
— Jeffco Open Space (@JeffcoOpenSpace) October 10, 2020
It is not clear when the park will reopen.