NEW CBS DENVER APPDownload CBS4's new app | Watch CBSN Denver on your device anytime
CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Colorado News, Colorado Parks And Wildlife, Deer Creek Canyon, Jefferson County News

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado hikers are being warned about a mountain lion showing abnormal behavior toward humans. Jefferson County Open Space closed Deer Creek Canyon Park Saturday morning because of the investigation.

File photo (credit: iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Colorado Parks and Wildlife tells CBS4 they received reports of a mountain lion on a trail and it did not run away from hikers. They say that is strange behavior for a mountain lion.

They add they had a report from Friday and similar reports from two weeks ago.

It is not clear when the park will reopen.

Danielle Chavira

Comments

Leave a Reply