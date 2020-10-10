NEW CBS DENVER APPDownload CBS4's new app | Watch CBSN Denver on your device anytime
TELLURIDE, Colo. (CBS4) – Two people were injured after a Jeep rolled off Bridal Veil Road and down several switchbacks. The San Miguel Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded on Saturday afternoon.

Deputies say the driver of the Jeep, a 22-year-old man, told them he turned the car off and applied the emergency brake. He got out to help a driver behind him around a tight turn. The Jeep started to roll with a 23-year-old woman in the passenger seat.

The driver tried to get back in to try to steer the vehicle, but he was thrown into rocks as the Jeep left the road. As it rolled down several switchbacks, the passenger was thrown from the Jeep.

The car finally landed on the roadway below.

The pair, both from the Durango area, was taken to Telluride Medical Center. The driver had minor injuries. The woman was later flown to St. Mary’s Hospital with serious injuries.

