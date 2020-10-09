Comments
IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Starting next week, drivers heading up to Colorado’s high country from the Front Range can expect weekday lane closures on westbound Interstate 70 in the Idaho Springs area. This will allow crews to continue a construction project that will create an express lane for westbound drivers. The goal is to complete the project before the end of the year.
The closures will start at 1 p.m. and last through 9 a.m. the following morning on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. On Thursdays the closures will be in place from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. on Fridays.
Delays of as much as 30 minutes should be expected with the lane closures.