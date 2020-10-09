NEW CBS DENVER APPDownload CBS4's new app | Watch CBSN Denver on your device anytime
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Avalanche Warning, Colorado Avalanche Information Center, Colorado News, Summit County News

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Two snowboarders accused of causing an avalanche that buried a road above the Eisenhower Tunnel may have to pay $168,000 in damages. The snowboarders gave prosecutors the evidence.

(credit: Summit County)

The GoPro video shows the slide covering the service road. The avalanche buried hundreds of feet of roadway above the west portal of the Eisenhower Tunnel last March. It covered what’s known as the Loop Road in 20 feet of debris.

(credit: Colorado Avalanche Information Center)

Summit County prosecutors want the two to pay for repairs to a very expensive avalanche mitigation device that was damaged by the slide.

The two snowboarders have pleaded not guilty.

(credit: Colorado Avalanche Information Center)

