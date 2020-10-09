LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The serial bank robber nicknamed the “Powder Puff Bandit” has been arrested and is being held in the Jefferson County Jail. Paul Hernandez is suspected in at least seven recent bank robberies in the Denver metro area.
Investigators say Hernandez, 33, committed multiple robberies with 27-year-old Mary Bannigan.
Last month authorities put out a Crime Stoppers alert asking for the public’s help locating the pair.
Hernandez is a federal ex-convict who served time for bank robberies where he was known as the Bleach Blonde Bandit. More recently, he was arrested and is facing charges for three different January 2020 bank robberies where he covered his tattoos with makeup — and was given the new nickname Powder Puff Bandit.
In June, Hernandez was released from custody on bond in the case and he didn’t show up for a court hearing in mid-September.
Hernandez and Bannigan are suspected in the following robberies:
– Aug. 25 at 3 p.m. TCF Bank 2084 South Broadway in Denver
– Aug. 31 at 4:30 p.m. TCF Bank 7206 Federal Boulevard in Westminster
– Sept. 3 at 4:30 p.m. TCF Bank in Denver
– Sept. 8 at 4:30 p.m. TCF Bank in Arvada
– Sept. 15 at 2:46 p.m. Key Bank 7372 West Chatfield Avenue in Littleton
– Sept. 21 at 11:40 a.m. FirstBank at 3801 Federal Boulevard in Denver
– Oct. 1 at 2:59 p.m. BBVA Compass Bank at 4600 South Broadway in Englewood
