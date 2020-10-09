DENVER (CBS4) — Gov. Jared Polis said Friday that he will be renewing Colorado’s face mask for another 30 days. The current Executive Order was set to expire next week.

“We are renewing the mask wearing requirement for the state, it’s one of the most important tools we have,” Gov. Polis stated. “It’s really one of the things that separates Colorado from most of our neighboring states that are currently hotspots, the Dakotas, Wisconsin.”

“We want to do our best to make sure that we continue with the economic recovery in Colorado, move forward with businesses opening and thriving and consumer confidence, save lives,” Polis said. “Masks are one of the best ways to do that.”

“You care about science, you care about your family, wear a damn mask,” Polis said emphatically.

“And that’s not because I say to do it, it’s not because your public health officials say to do it,” Polis stated. “It’s because you care about your health. And you care about your family, and you care about your neighbors, and you care about your job.”