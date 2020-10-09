NEW CBS DENVER APPDownload CBS4's new app | Watch CBSN Denver on your device anytime
By Anica Padilla
Filed Under:Colorado Parks And Wildlife, Colorado Springs News, Colorado State Patrol

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A bear got inside a car in Colorado Springs and tore up the interior.

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

“What happens when a bear enters your car because something inside smells tasty and manages to get trapped inside? This happens!” Colorado Parks and Wildlife tweeted.

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

“A trapped bear, desperate to escape, is a potentially dangerous situation,” CPW wrote.

In this case, a Colorado State Patrol trooper opened the door and the bear ran off — but the car owner was left with quite a mess.

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

CPW reminded people to lock car doors and windows, and remove attractants like fast food, sodas, groceries and candy, and also perfumed products like wipes. Visit cpw.state.co.us/bears

