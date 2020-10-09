Comments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A bear got inside a car in Colorado Springs and tore up the interior.
“What happens when a bear enters your car because something inside smells tasty and manages to get trapped inside? This happens!” Colorado Parks and Wildlife tweeted.
“A trapped bear, desperate to escape, is a potentially dangerous situation,” CPW wrote.
In this case, a Colorado State Patrol trooper opened the door and the bear ran off — but the car owner was left with quite a mess.
CPW reminded people to lock car doors and windows, and remove attractants like fast food, sodas, groceries and candy, and also perfumed products like wipes. Visit cpw.state.co.us/bears