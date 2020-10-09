DENVER (CBS4)– There’s plenty for you and your ghost or goblins to do around town this weekend! Here are some fun and spooky activities you and your family can enjoy either virtually or in person.

Discover Denver’s haunted past by taking part in a ghost tour. Denver Walking Tours shares the mystery and history of Denver’s capitol hill neighborhood. The tour guarantees to be hair raising as you walk through Denver’s past. The Ghosts of Capitol Hill tour is $25 per guest.

https://www.denverfreewalkingtours.com/ghost-tours



The Denver Botanic Garden’s Dia de los Muertos Celebration normally takes place in person but this year the annual event has moved online. During the month of October, kids can learn about the Day of the Dead through cooking classes, stem projects, and even by making sugar skulls. There is also virtual market for original art pieces, jewelry, and more.

https://www.botanicgardens.org/events/special-events/dia-de-los-muertos-celebration

And the Fritzler Farm Park is welcoming people of all ages to enjoy their iconic corn maze. Kids can also pick out the perfect pumpkin to carve, race the pedal go-carts, or take a ride on the barrel train. At night, the corn maze transforms into a heart pounding experience as you make your way through “Scream Acres.”

https://www.denver.org/event/fritzler-farm-park/80142/