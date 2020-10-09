DENVER (CBS4) — The Denver Police Department is asking for help finding the suspect in a deadly stabbing at a church in Denver. Gregory Stapleton, Jr., 37, is wanted for first degree murder. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Police say the victim, identified as Richard Ford III, 36, was stabbed near the lunch line at the church on Sept. 8. He died at the hospital.
St. Elizabeth’s church is located on the Auraria Campus.
Stapleton is known to be transient, living in the Denver metro area.
Anyone with information on Stapleton’s whereabouts is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers immediately.
Call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers (720) 913-7867 – (720) 913-STOP To be eligible for the award and to remain anonymous, tipsters must call the tip line. Crime Stoppers collects information on unsolved crimes or individuals wanted by the police. Callers can remain anonymous. The tip line is answered 24 hours a day – 7 days a week