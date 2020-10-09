(CBS4) – A political rally featuring Doug Emhoff, husband of Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, was held at dusk Thursday in a parking lot of Denver East High School. A stage was set up on one end of the lot and all of the attendees were inside their vehicles in order to prevent any spread of COVID.

"We're gonna win here in Colorado. We're gonna flip the Senate. We're gonna send @Hickenlooper to the US Senate. We're gonna send @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris to the White House and we are gonna take our country back!" – @DouglasEmhoff What a night! LET'S GO! #BidenHarris #Vote pic.twitter.com/tAEfyYwFm6 — Colorado Dems (@coloradodems) October 9, 2020

It involved lots of honking among the relatively small number of people invited to attend.

PHOTO GALLERY: Doug Emhoff Campaigns For Biden-Harris In Colorado

It was one of two events Emhoff is in Colorado for. On Friday he is scheduled to take part in a town hall-style meeting about health care in Colorado Springs. He’ll be joined by State Sen. Pete Lee for the event.

Sen. Michael Bennet and U.S. Senate hopeful John Hickenlooper both spoke at the rally.

Welcome, @DouglasEmhoff , to Colorado! Our ballots are mailed out tomorrow. We need a record turnout to make sure that there is no question that @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris won this state. pic.twitter.com/4Mt1nrLaeY — Michael Bennet (@MichaelBennet) October 9, 2020

We're going to win Colorado. We're going to beat Donald Trump and Cory Gardner. We're going to take back the Senate. Thank you @DouglasEmhoff & @JoeForCO for an incredible rally tonight! pic.twitter.com/YQrhYtIkgR — John Hickenlooper (@Hickenlooper) October 9, 2020

Emhoff, 55, is a California lawyer who has been married to Harris since 2014.

One of his children from a previous relationship, son Cole, is a graduate of Colorado College.