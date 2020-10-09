NEW CBS DENVER APPDownload CBS4's new app | Watch CBSN Denver on your device anytime
By Jesse Sarles
Filed Under:Campaign 2020, Colorado News, Colorado Springs News, Denver News, Doug Emhoff, Kamala Harris

(CBS4) – A political rally featuring Doug Emhoff, husband of Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, was held at dusk Thursday in a parking lot of Denver East High School. A stage was set up on one end of the lot and all of the attendees were inside their vehicles in order to prevent any spread of COVID.

It involved lots of honking among the relatively small number of people invited to attend.

PHOTO GALLERY: Doug Emhoff Campaigns For Biden-Harris In Colorado

It was one of two events Emhoff is in Colorado for. On Friday he is scheduled to take part in a town hall-style meeting about health care in Colorado Springs. He’ll be joined by State Sen. Pete Lee for the event.

Denver Car Rally held with Doug Emhoff, the husband of Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, left, along with Senate candidate John Hickenlooper, right, and other Colorado leaders at the parking of Denver East High School Thursday.

Doug Emhoff (credit: Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Sen. Michael Bennet and U.S. Senate hopeful John Hickenlooper both spoke at the rally.

Emhoff, 55, is a California lawyer who has been married to Harris since 2014.

Vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff onstage after the vice presidential debate at the University of Utah on October 7, 2020, in Salt Lake City.

Vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff onstage after the vice presidential debate at the University of Utah on Wednesday night in Salt Lake City. (credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

One of his children from a previous relationship, son Cole, is a graduate of Colorado College.

Jesse Sarles

