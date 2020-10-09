Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – A large chemical spill is contained Friday morning after Denver hazmat crews worked aggressively to clean it up Thursday night. Approximately 250 gallons of hydrochloric acid was accidentally spilled in a primarily commercial area at 4940 Jackson Street and neighboring buildings in a 2-block area were evacuated for a short time.
The spill happened at a chemical company’s work site when a 250 gallon vat of acid was punctured by a forklift.
No injuries were reported, according to the Denver Fire Department.
An outside company was called in to help soak up the spill and reduce the harmful vapors.