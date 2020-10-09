DENVER (CBS4)– All registered voters in Colorado will receive a ballot in the mail. That’s about 3 million active voters in the state.
The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office said the existing relationships with the regional postal service is good and that they don’t anticipate any issues with mail-in ballots in Colorado.
#Election2020 Hey, the #ballots have started arriving at the Denver Mail Processing Center and should be delivered soon. pic.twitter.com/vo5z8p5aBd
— USPS Colorado (@USPS_Colorado) October 9, 2020
This year, people can also vote in person at one of 340 voting centers statewide.
Workers operating voting centers will have PPE and hand sanitizer to continue to stay safe under coronavirus restrictions. Voters in Denver can access mobile voting, along with some other counties across Colorado.
County clerks must receive those ballots by 7 p.m. on Election Day. Early voting numbers could be released as early as next week.
If you would like to register to vote, or want to participate in the Ballot Trax program, visit GoVoteColorado.gov.