DENVER (CBS4)– Live theatre is back in downtown Denver. The Clocktower Cabaret is reopening months after an attempt in July missed the mark with audiences who were ready to come back to shows indoors.

“It’s something that people really need right now,” said owner and performer, Selene Arcas. “We feel like we’re presenting a safe night out, we’re following all the protocols that are under the guidelines of restaurants, and erring on the side of caution.”

They attempted to reopen in July, but small crowds and limitations under COVID-19 guidelines made it difficult for them to stay open.

“We felt that audiences weren’t necessarily ready to come out quite so soon in July, but we’re getting a lot more action in October,” Arcas said. “We put in all of the protocols, social distancing, and we went from 140 seat capacity to 36 seat capacity.”

With a renewed interest, Arcas is ready for a second act.

“Artists are creative and they need to let it out,” she said.

The reopening comes on the same day Broadway announced shows would remain cancelled through May of 2021.

“The news out of New York was just devastating this morning, it was one of the first mornings that I actually shed a few tears,” said Steve Zakrzewski, a box office clerk and technical operator for the Clocktower Cabaret.

Zakrzewski says the curtain call at the Clocktower Cabaret comes at the right time.

“It means a relief for months and months and months of struggling,” he said. “We’re going to get a paycheck again, and it really means the world.”

With doors back open, Arcas hopes people keep coming back.

“As long as we have the opportunity, and the resources to keep trying, we’re going to keep trying,” she said.