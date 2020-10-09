CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd sat down to talk with our political analysts Democrat Mike Dino and Republican Dick Wadhams about the U.S. Senate debates that are taking place this month between Sen. Cory Gardner and challenger John Hickenlooper.
Mike Dino is a Democratic government affairs expert with more than 30 years of experience. He was the CEO of the 2008 Democratic National Convention Host Committee where President Obama received his historic nomination. Dino also served as the executive director of Denver’s Task Force for the 1997 Summit of the Eight.
Dick Wadhams is Republican political consultant who has worked with former Colorado Senator Wayne Allard and former Colorado Governor Bill Owens. He also worked on John Thune’s upset victor over then United States Senate Minority Leader Tom Daschle in South Dakota. Wadhams was elected as the Chair of the Colorado Republican Party in 2007 and 2009.