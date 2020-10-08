AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying two people who are wanted for the repeated arson of a roadside memorial. The memorial is located at the RTD Nine Mile station near Interstate 225 and Peoria.

The memorial is in honor of Dontae Chambers, who was hit and killed when crossing the nearby street in the early hours of May 25. Aurora police say the driver stayed on scene and no one was charged.

“He was going to the park-n-ride from work and he just crossed at the wrong place and was hit by a car,” said Theresa Chambers, Dontae’s mother.

Two days after Chambers’ death, his family and friends turned a nearby “no crossing” sign into a memorial. Chambers’ sister checks on it multiple times a week and even decorates it.

“For his birthday we’ve put up birthday balloons,” said Chambers. “We’ve changed it to Halloween, we’ll change it at Christmas.”

The family hopes it serves as a place of healing, as well as a reminder for others to not cross the street where Dontae did. But on Sept. 21, family members found someone wasn’t paying the memorial the same respect they are.

“They said that she went up and poured alcohol on the memorial and lit it on fire,” Chambers said.

Since then, the memorial has been burned two more times. Authorities are investigating the arsons and a Metro Denver Crime Stoppers alert is out asking for the public’s help identifying the two suspects. Both women are described as white and in their late 20s to early 30s.

“Who does that? What reason would you have to catch this on fire?” said Chambers. “I’ve tried to mourn, and this is just making it worse.”

Dontae’s mother says they will continue to maintain this memorial and hope to one day have a sign in his honor.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes or recognizes the suspects in the photos is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.