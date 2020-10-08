DENVER (CBS4)– Two sororities at the University of Denver have been placed under interim suspension for apparent coronavirus safety violations. An investigation is continuing.

One of the sororities under suspension is Alpha Phi. On the door, a placard reads “Access Restricted” Quarantine, and “No Visitors” allowed.

The City of Denver says the sorority had a gathering without proper social distancing and multiple COVID-19 infected people were in attendance. That leaves some other students trying to stay uninfected, displeased.

“If they don’t follow the rules, you know, the rules are the rules,” one young man told CBS4.

In fact, Alpha Phi has had nine positive test cases of the virus according to City of Denver records. Other outbreaks include Gamma Phi Beta with four, its restrictions now lifted, and Delta Zeta with four positives is under quarantine until Oct. 14.

It’s not just sororities. Four fraternities are under quarantine. Zeta Beta Tau has had 11 positive case, Beta Theta Pi has four, Lambda Chi Alpha has the most reported with 15 and Pi Kappa Phi with six.

According to the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment, The individuals must remain in quarantine for 14 days. No visitors. They may get food, seek medical attention, go to class and work. They would have to focus on proper mask usage, social distancing, and hand washing when leaving.

The individuals must remain in quarantine for 14 days. They can get food, medical help, and go to classes or jobs.

Another student, not connected to any fraternities said, “I don’t think there should be big gatherings of course. It’s unfortunate this happens.”

DU has a rigorous testing program, limiting gatherings and for tough penalties for those who don’t follow the rules.

Alpha Phi now finds itself under quarantine until Oct. 21. No access, under penalty of arrest.

The University of Denver swimming and diving team recently had 38 students suspended from team activities after attending a large off campus party.