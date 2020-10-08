(CBS4) – Skiers hoping to fly to Telluride for skiing this winter have a new option. On Thursday Southwest Airlines announced they will be starting seasonal flights to Montrose Regional Airport in December. According to the Telluride Ski Resort website, the drive from Montrose is approximately 75 minutes.
Flights from Denver International Airport will take place up to three times each day. There will also be some flights from Dallas on weekends. The service is slated to begin on Dec. 19.
Missed the news? We’re headed to Miami and Palm Springs starting in November, and seasonally to Telluride starting in December! #WannaGetAway? Check out the connections! pic.twitter.com/xMQF5zZUog
— Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) October 8, 2020
Earlier this year Southwest announced they will also be flying to another Colorado ski destination — Steamboat Springs — this winter.