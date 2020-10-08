Comments
WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4) — A high-speed chase that started in Wyoming came to an abrupt end in Windsor, near the Vestas wind turbine plant. One person was arrested.
Multiple agencies, including Weld County Sheriff’s Office, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, Greeley Police, Windsor Police and the Colorado State Patrol were involved in the pursuit.
Colorado agencies were notified around 10:30 a.m. that a pursuit was headed southbound toward the state line.
The chase then continued another 40 miles or more before coming to an end in southeast Windsor.
Witnesses at the Vestas plant were seen completing witness statements.
At the time this article was published the lead agency, LCSO, had no further releasable details.