DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4) – Pre-trial hearings have begun for Mark Redwine, a Colorado father accused in his son’s death 8 years ago. Dylan Redwine was reported missing from his father’s home in La Plata County in November 2012.
Redwine faces second degree murder and child abuse charges.
Dylan, a resident of Colorado Springs, was with his father over Thanksgiving on a court-ordered visit.
His remains were found in 2013 and 2015 within 10 miles of Redwine’s home near Vallecito Reservoir. The boy’s skull showed signs of blunt force trauma.
According to the grand jury indictment, Dylan’s blood was found in Mark Redwine’s living room and a cadaver dog discovered his scent in Mark’s truck and on the clothes he was wearing the night his son disappeared.
Mark Redwine’s trial was postponed in 2019 after there were issues with his attorney.