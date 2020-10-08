NEW CBS DENVER APPDownload CBS4's new app | Watch CBSN Denver on your device anytime
By Jennifer McRae
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Jefferson County authorities are investigating after a fire destroyed a 25-year-old gazebo on Wednesday night. The gazebo was located in the Courage Garden outside the Jefferson County Government Center.

Golden firefighters rushed to put out the fire about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday but the gazebo, benches and part of the garden were lost.

The gazebo was built for and dedicated in honor of fallen Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Mossbrucker in 1995. It also honored crime victims and Jefferson County employees who have died.

Those interested in donating to the gazebo repairs are asked to visit JeffCo Courage Garden website and designate the donation to the gazebo.

