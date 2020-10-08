JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Jefferson County authorities are investigating after a fire destroyed a 25-year-old gazebo on Wednesday night. The gazebo was located in the Courage Garden outside the Jefferson County Government Center.
Golden firefighters rushed to put out the fire about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday but the gazebo, benches and part of the garden were lost.
Today is a sad day for our community after a fire destroyed the 25-year-old gazebo and damaged the Courage Garden just outside of the @JeffcoColorado Gov Center last night. A citizen captured this video of it before it was extinguished 1/3 #jeffco pic.twitter.com/bpXjusC4ys
— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) October 8, 2020
The gazebo was built for and dedicated in honor of fallen Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Mossbrucker in 1995. It also honored crime victims and Jefferson County employees who have died.
Those interested in donating to the gazebo repairs are asked to visit JeffCo Courage Garden website and designate the donation to the gazebo.