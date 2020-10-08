DENVER (CBS4) – Twenty-three people have been indicted in a large-scale heroin trafficking ring based in Denver. Investigators say the group was dealing over two pounds (one kilogram) of heroin every week.
Agents and officers seized approximately 72 pounds (33 kilograms) of heroin, approximately $100,000 in cash, and two firearms.
According to allegations, defendants Azusena Maribel Sierra and her husband Juan Antonio Amaya-Nunez were at the center of the organization.
The defendants face charges including conspiracy to distribute heroin, money laundering, transporting heroin in aid of racketeering, and using telephones in connection with drug trafficking.
Of those indicted, 14 defendants have been arrested and charged. Nine other defendants are pending arrest and are considered fugitives.