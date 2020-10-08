(CBS4) – One day after attending the vice presidential debate in Salt Lake City, Doug Emhoff is campaigning for the Biden/Harris ticket in Colorado. Emhoff is the husband of Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris.
Emhoff, 55, is a California lawyer who has been married to Harris since 2014. One of his children from a previous relationship, son Cole, is a graduate of Colorado College.
On Thursday evening Emhoff will participate in a “car rally” in an undisclosed location along with several prominent Colorado Democrats. Participants in the Biden for Colorado Car Rally will include: Sen. Michael Bennet, Rep. Diana DeGette, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, State Rep. Leslie Herod, and U.S. Senate race hopeful John Hickenlooper. According to a news release from Hickenlooper’s campaign, “Social distancing and public health precautions will be observed” including wearing masks.
26 Days. @KamalaHarris was so great last night, but we keep moving onward! Today: Kamala is in Arizona with @JoeBiden, @DrBiden will be in PA and I’m going to Nevada and Colorado. We are going to do this! pic.twitter.com/RRgYFOHEhk
— Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) October 8, 2020
On Friday Emhoff will take part in a campaign event in Colorado Springs alongside State Sen. Pete Lee where he’ll meet with Coloradans and talk about health care.
