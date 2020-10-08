NEW CBS DENVER APPDownload CBS4's new app | Watch CBSN Denver on your device anytime
CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
Filed Under:Campaign 2020, Colorado News, Denver News, Doug Emhoff, Kamala Harris

(CBS4) – One day after attending the vice presidential debate in Salt Lake City, Doug Emhoff is campaigning for the Biden/Harris ticket in Colorado. Emhoff is the husband of Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

Vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff onstage after the vice presidential debate at the University of Utah on October 7, 2020, in Salt Lake City.

Vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff onstage after the vice presidential debate at the University of Utah on Wednesday night in Salt Lake City. (credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Emhoff, 55, is a California lawyer who has been married to Harris since 2014. One of his children from a previous relationship, son Cole, is a graduate of Colorado College.

On Thursday evening Emhoff will participate in a “car rally” in an undisclosed location along with several prominent Colorado Democrats. Participants in the Biden for Colorado Car Rally will include: Sen. Michael Bennet, Rep. Diana DeGette, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, State Rep. Leslie Herod, and U.S. Senate race hopeful John Hickenlooper. According to a news release from Hickenlooper’s campaign, “Social distancing and public health precautions will be observed” including wearing masks.

On Friday Emhoff will take part in a campaign event in Colorado Springs alongside State Sen. Pete Lee where he’ll meet with Coloradans and talk about health care.

Jesse Sarles

Comments (5)
  1. Kim says:
    October 8, 2020 at 3:23 pm

    Please let me contribute to the healthcare discussion. ACA = Age Discrimination. My premium has quadrupled for the cheapest policy. The premium is greater than my mortgage yet I have yet to make a claim. Obamacare gouges the older population!

    Reply
  2. Locked and loaded says:
    October 8, 2020 at 2:18 pm

    Maybe he can bring along Jacob Blake’s father that Kamala respects as he love Jews!

    Reply
    1. Kim says:
      October 8, 2020 at 2:35 pm

      Loving Willie Brown’s sloppy seconds!

      Reply
  3. Locked and loaded says:
    October 8, 2020 at 2:14 pm

    Hope they crash. Husband of Kamala can’t answer the important questions because I have a high school pouty instagram face!

    Reply
  4. Lovemesome kamala-toe says:
    October 8, 2020 at 12:58 pm

    He must be so proud to have such an evil, racist and absolutely disgusting wife.

    Reply

Leave a Reply