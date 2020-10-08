DENVER (CBS4) – It has been determined that three Aurora police officers who were involved in a violent shootout with an armed robbery suspect over the summer were legally justified in their actions. Denver District Attorney Beth McCann made her determination regarding the July 27 showdown with Dontari Hudson official on Thursday. Hudson was wounded and is facing charges in the case, and two of the Aurora officers were hurt.

Hudson was being tracked by Denver police and FBI agents, according to the DA’s office. At 47th Avenue and Andes Street in Denver’s Green Valley Ranch neighborhood officers located him and moved in to try to arrest him. He was able to escape and then quickly tried to carjack someone nearby. The three Aurora officers, all SWAT team members, arrived on the scene to help in the midst of the operation and caught Hudson in the act of the carjacking.

A woman told police she and her daughter were approached outside their apartment by Hudson, who showed a gun. He got her car keys from her and was about to drive out of the parking space when the Aurora officers rammed the vehicle. The DA’s report says that when the Aurora officers tried to arrest Hudson he began shooting at them. Shots were then fired back and forth between the suspect and the officers.

The DA’s report includes an image of the vehicle Hudson tried to carjack. It shows dozens of bullet holes in the side windows.

Hudson’s shots caused injuries to the hand and chest of one officer, who might have died had he not been wearing body armor. Another officer was also shot and sustained a serious arm injury. The third officer wasn’t shot but got cuts and scratches during the exchange of gunfire. The report shows all three officers feared for their lives during the shootout.

Hudson was shot in the legs, neck, hand and back but survived after being arrested and taken to the hospital. The charges he faces include multiple counts of criminal intent to commit murder, assault and aggravated robbery. He’s scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Denver District Court on Oct. 23.