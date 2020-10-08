Colorado's High School Football Season Begins ThursdayThursday night, the Rock Canyon Jaguars will take on the Columbine Rebels for their first game and the Chaparral Wolverines will face the Pomona Panthers.

Colorado Buffaloes ‘Hopeful’ For Football Practice To Begin FridayThe Colorado Buffaloes are set to open their abbreviated 2020 season at Folsom Field on Nov. 7.

NFL Week 5 AFC North Picks: 'The AFC North Has Been The Best Division In Football,' Says CBS Pittsburgh's Bob PompeaniIn Week 5 in the AFC North, the Steelers, Ravens and Browns all chase their fourth win in the NFL's most competitive division.

4 Things To Watch As Denver Broncos Face The New England PatriotsThe Denver Broncos (1-3) look for their second win of the year as they travel to Foxborough to take on the New England Patriots (2-2).

'Got To Keep The Momentum Going': Broncos Bradley Chubb Looks Ahead To Patriots GameChubb is coming off a 2.5 sack performance where he recorded five quarterback hits in the Broncos win over the Jets.