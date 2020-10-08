DENVER (CBS4) – Desmond Fulton is the City of Denver’s new fire chief. Denver Mayor Michael Hancock made the announcement on Thursday morning.
Hancock said it was important to make sure the new chief was previously a member of the Denver Fire Department so concerns could be addressed and the department could be led in a good direction. Fulton previously served as the deputy chief.
“(It) had to be someone who not only had a strategy and we felt had fortitude to face off and deal with those challenging questions within a department that maybe they grew up in,” Hancock said.
The previous chief resigned amid reports of a second year of inappropriate behavior at the Firefighter’s Ball. Fulton said he’s commited to changing the culture within the department.
“It’s these differences that we hold that gives us our strength and makes us who we are as a department. We owe it to the city to represent the citizens we serve. Denver’s a very diverse community and there’s strength in that diversity and we just need to do a better job of recognizing that,” he said.