Crews Hope To Contain Middle Fork Fire Burning In Routt County By HalloweenThe Middle Fork Fire continues to burn in Routt County near Steamboat Springs. Crews hope to have it contained by Halloween.

22 minutes ago

Southwest Airlines Announces Seasonal Flights To Telluride Starting In DecemberSkiers hoping to fly to Telluride for skiing this winter have a new option. On Thursday Southwest Airlines announced they will be starting seasonal flights to Montrose Regional Airport in December.

41 minutes ago

Hiker Ken May Goes Missing In Summit County Near SilverthorneOfficials with the Summit County Rescue Group are asking for help locating a missing 71-year-old man who is described as being an experience hiker.

42 minutes ago

The Ouray Sheriff's Office Is Seeking Information Regarding A Missing Photographer Named Rafael CalderonCalderon was traveling from Leadville and was supposed to meet up with friends in Ridgway on Monday, Oct 5 and never arrived.

43 minutes ago

Is Anyone Home? Bear Peeks In Door, Hangs Out On PorchA bear was captured on a home security camera peeking in the door and wandering around the porch of a home in Colorado Springs. Katie Johnston reports.

1 hour ago

1 hour ago