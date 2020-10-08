TELLURIDE, Colo. (CBS4) – A Denver native and her husband died in a plane crash near Telluride Monday — just four days after their wedding. Lindsey Vogelaar, 33, and Costas John Sivyllis, 30, posed on their Beechcraft Bonanza on their wedding day.
“They had eloped to Telluride for a small wedding and adventure-filled honeymoon that they were documenting online for friends and families to follow,” the San Miguel Sheriff’s office stated.
Vogelaar’s sister share pictures of their intimate ceremony and their life together on Facebook.
“My beautiful sister, best friend, and the most gorgeous bride passed away yesterday with her handsome, most cheerful, husband in a plane crash,” Vogelaar’s sister Courtney wrote on Facebook.
“Our hearts are aching more than I can ever explain,” she wrote.
Lindsey Vogelaar’s father said she made friends where ever she went.
“Everyone that came across her just liked her, she was that friendly outgoing type. That’s not just locally here, but throughout the world,” Gary Vogelaar said.
The newlyweds were heading back to Florida on Monday when their plane went down just 15 minutes after take off. They were the only two on the aircraft.
Vogelaar was a flight attendant for United Airlines. Sivyllis was a United pilot and flight instructor.
The NTSB is handling the investigation.