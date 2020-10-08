Comments
(CBS4) — High school football games return this weekend — with the first round of teams playing Thursday night. The season is starting much later than usual due to COVID-19.
The Colorado High School Athletics Association (CHSAA) just approved the altered fall football season last month.
Thursday night, the Rock Canyon Jaguars will take on the Columbine Rebels for their first game and the Chaparral Wolverines will face the Pomona Panthers.
A limited number of student tickers were sold, with seniors getting first chance to buy them.
RELATED: CHSAA Announces Which Schools Will Play Football This Fall