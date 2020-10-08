COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A bear was captured on a home security camera peeking in the door and wandering around the porch of a home in Colorado Springs. Now, Colorado Parks and Wildlife want to find the bear before its behavior gets any more aggressive.
CPW released the video asking for help from homeowners to keep things that might attract bears, like birdfeeders and trash bins, away from porches and outdoor spaces. Those things can attract bears and encourage behavior that may be dangerous to both humans and bears.
Why does @COParksWildlife beg you to remove birdfeeders & lock doors & windows? See the birdfeeder & the bear? Humans have taught it to associate homes with food. Now it wants in. We hope to find & haze this #ColoradoSprings bear before its behavior escalates. #BeBearAware pic.twitter.com/FmwX15ELY0
— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) October 8, 2020
CPS agents want to find the bear and haze the animal, meaning give it negative reinforcement associated with homes and porches, to keep it in the woods and away from populated areas.