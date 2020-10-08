NEW CBS DENVER APPDownload CBS4's new app | Watch CBSN Denver on your device anytime
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Colorado Springs News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A bear was captured on a home security camera peeking in the door and wandering around the porch of a home in Colorado Springs. Now, Colorado Parks and Wildlife want to find the bear before its behavior gets any more aggressive.

(credit: Colorado Parks Wildlife)

CPW released the video asking for help from homeowners to keep things that might attract bears, like birdfeeders and trash bins, away from porches and outdoor spaces. Those things can attract bears and encourage behavior that may be dangerous to both humans and bears.

CPS agents want to find the bear and haze the animal, meaning give it negative reinforcement associated with homes and porches, to keep it in the woods and away from populated areas.

