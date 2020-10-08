(CBS4) — The Denver Broncos game against the New England Patriots has been moved from Sunday to Monday, due to COVID-19 concerns, CBS4 has confirmed.

The Week 5 matchup is now set to kick off at 3:05 p.m. MT (5:05 p.m. ET) on ESPN.

The Patriots’ Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs was moved to Monday this week after Cam Newton and Jordan Ta’amu tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday.

No Broncos players have tested positive for the coronavirus recently.

Broncos defensive end Shelby Harris tweeted about his frustration with the change.

“Why are we getting punished when we did nothing wrong,” Harris wrote. “Pats go on a bye next week and we are stuck on a short week playing the dolphins help it make sense.”

“On one hand, the additional day gives quarantined players like Newton and Gilmore an extra day to perhaps make it through and play for the Patriots — which wouldn’t be ideal for Denver,” Sports Illustrated reported. “On the other, the extra day gives Lock, as well as other injured Broncos like tight end Noah Fant and cornerback A.J. Bouye, one extra day to perhaps recover well enough to play.”

The Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans game will be played on Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 5 p.m. MT (7 p.m. ET) on CBS.

The NFL released this statement, “These scheduling decisions were made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts. Should the Buffalo-Tennessee game be played on Tuesday night, the Week 6 Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills game scheduled for Thursday, October 15 will be moved to later in the weekend.”

The updated Week 5 schedule (all times ET):

Thursday, October 8

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Chicago Bears 8:20 PM FOX/NFLN/Amazon

Sunday, October 11

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM FOX

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans 1:00 PM CBS

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs 1:00 PM CBS

Arizona Cardinals at New York Jets 1:00 PM FOX

Philadelphia Eagles at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM FOX

Los Angeles Rams at Washington Football Team 1:00 PM FOX

Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers 4:05 PM FOX

Indianapolis Colts at Cleveland Browns 4:25 PM CBS

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys 4:25 PM CBS

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks 8:20 PM NBC

Monday, October 12

Denver Broncos at New England Patriots 5:00 PM ESPN

Los Angeles Chargers at New Orleans Saints 8:15 PM ESPN

Tuesday, October 13

Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans 7:00 PM CBS