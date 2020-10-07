STERLING, Colo. (CBS4) — Sterling police officers shot a murder suspect after a short chase on Tuesday. Douglas Sanchez, 54, was taken to the hospital for his injuries.
On Tuesday evening, Sterling police received a report of Sanchez being at the Eagle Convenience store located in the 900 block of West Main Street.
Sanchez was wanted on numerous charges as a result of a shooting on Sept. 30. Sanchez was wanted on charges of first degree murder, felony menacing, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and more.
“As officers were responding to the reported sighting of Mr. Sanchez they were advised he was leaving in a vehicle,” police stated. “The vehicle matching the description was located and an officer initiated a traffic stop.”
Police said the vehicle ended up stopping in the 400 block of South 6th Avenue.
Police say Sanchez, who had been a passenger in the vehicle, got out and ran down an alley. An officer chased him a short distance, and said Sanchez turned and “brandished a weapon.”
Sanchez was shot by a Sterling Police Officer. He was transported to Sterling Regional Medical Center and later flown to a Denver area hospital. Police did not provide any information about the extend of his injuries.
No officers were hurt.
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is conducting the investigation into the shooting. The officer who shot Sanchez will be on administrative leave, per standard protocol.
Sanchez is expected to face additional charges as a result of Tuesday’s events.