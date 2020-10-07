Comments
STERLING, Colo. (CBS4) — Sterling police officers shot a man after an hours-long standoff with the SWAT team. It started Tuesday afternoon and ended late in the night, near South 6th Avenue and Cheyenne Boulevard.
The man was taken to the hospital for his injuries. Police did not provide any information about his condition.
No officers were hurt.
We have asked for more information about what prompted the standoff and how the man is doing.
Police said more details will be provided as they become available.