SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators have identified human remains found in Saguache County on Friday. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said the remains were of 39-year-old Jesus R. Silva of Mineral County.
Hikers discovered the remains near an abandoned mine in the western part of the county. Investigators said the body may have been in the area for a year.
The Saguache County Coroner conducted an autopsy to determine Silva’s cause of death. At this time, investigators do not suspect foul play but further toxicology testing is being conducted.