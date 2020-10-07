As so many of us continue to struggle amid the pandemic—with finances, with the dreaded “quarantine 15,” with bored kids at home looking for something new, this might be the perfect time to try out some of the budget- and waistline-friendly dessert recipes in the new DIRTY, LAZY, KETO Dirt Cheap Cookbook (available now from Simon & Schuster, a ViacomCBS company). Coming in at only 10g net carbs per serving and with ingredients that cost less than $10 total, this recipe for Penny Saver Peanut Butter Pie will fit into your diet plan and budget.

Cookbook author and busy mom of two Stephanie Laska lost over 140 pounds following her own version of the keto diet, only keeping track of daily net carbs (and never writing it down), only cooking with ingredients found at her local big box and grocery stores, and only putting food on the table that her family would actually eat. In The DIRTY, LAZY, KETO Dirt Cheap Cookbook Stephanie shares 100 of her favorite low-carb, low-cost recipes so that you too can lose the weight without breaking the bank.

Penny Saver Peanut Butter Pie Recipe

Did I have you at “peanut butter?” Yes, ma’am! I’m a big fan too. But before you get too excited, let’s talk honestly about available low-carb options. I’m not sure what the problem is, but every “healthy” peanut butter I try has a consistency like cement. No matter whether I keep it in the fridge or the cupboard, the product separates into liquid and stone. Successfully stirring no-sugar-added peanut butter is a serious workout. Be prepared!

Pie Crust

1 cup superfine blanched almond flour

3 1⁄2 tablespoons 100% cocoa powder

3 tablespoons 0g net carbs sweetener

1⁄2 tablespoon pure vanilla extract

21⁄2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

Pie Filling

3⁄4 cup no-sugar-added peanut butter, softened

3⁄4 cup 0g net carbs sweetener

1 1⁄2 (8-ounce) packages full-fat cream cheese, softened

1⁄2 tablespoon pure vanilla extract

1⁄2 cup heavy whipping cream

1⁄4 teaspoon 100% cocoa powder

1) In a medium bowl, mix all crust ingredients together. Form crust into bottom of greased 9″ pie tin.

2) In a large bowl, combine peanut butter, sweetener, cream cheese, and vanilla and mix with an electric mixer. Pour in cream and mix until blended.

3) Pour filling evenly onto crust and top with sprinkle of cocoa. Chill in refrigerator 2 hours until firm.

4) Cut into slices and serve chilled.

TOTAL COST: $9.72

COST PER SERVING: $1.22

NET CARBS

7G

SERVES 8

PER SERVING:

CALORIES 474

FAT 40G

PROTEIN 12G

SODIUM 202MG

FIBER 5G

CARBOHYDRATES 23G

NET CARBS 7G

SUGAR 4G

SUGAR ALCOHOL 11.25G

TIME

PREP TIME*: 2 HOURS, 10 MINUTES

COOK TIME: 0 MINUTES

TIPS & OPTIONS

Omit cocoa powder in the crust to create a plain Penny Saver Peanut Butter Pie crust.

Top with a dollop of whipped cream. Add a few sugar-free chocolate chips if you dare!

Instead of a glass of carb-heavy milk, enjoy your pie with a cup of unsweetened dairy-alternative milk.

Try drizzling Hershey’s Sugar Free Syrup, Genuine Chocolate Flavor over your serving of pie and top with a raspberry and/or mint leaf.

Double the recipe and you have a fancy dessert for that neighborhood get-together this weekend or just surprise your mother-in-law with a tasty treat.

* Includes 2 hours chill time.

Excerpted from The DIRTY, LAZY, KETO Dirt Cheap Cookbook by Stephanie Laska, MEd, and William Laska. Copyright © 2020 by Stephanie Laska and William Laska. Used with permission of the publisher, Adams Media, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, Inc. All rights reserved.