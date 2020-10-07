Comments
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has recovered hundreds of stolen items in a weeks-long investigation. The seizure included 4 cars, 2 trailers, more than 40 guns and hundreds of other items including tools, solar panels and an antique violin.
The antique violin is a family heirloom.
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has linked the items to at least 25 reports of storage unit burglaries and car thefts on the Western Slope.
So far, 8 people have been arrested but the investigation continues.