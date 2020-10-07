Colorado Buffaloes ‘Hopeful’ For Football Practice To Begin FridayThe Colorado Buffaloes are set to open their abbreviated 2020 season at Folsom Field on Nov. 7.

NFL Week 5 AFC North Picks: 'The AFC North Has Been The Best Division In Football,' Says CBS Pittsburgh's Bob PompeaniIn Week 5 in the AFC North, the Steelers, Ravens and Browns all chase their fourth win in the NFL's most competitive division.

4 Things To Watch As Denver Broncos Face The New England PatriotsThe Denver Broncos (1-3) look for their second win of the year as they travel to Foxborough to take on the New England Patriots (2-2).

'Got To Keep The Momentum Going': Broncos Bradley Chubb Looks Ahead To Patriots GameChubb is coming off a 2.5 sack performance where he recorded five quarterback hits in the Broncos win over the Jets.

Broncos' Brett Rypien Praised By NFL On CBS' Trent Green: 'Like The Fact He Wasn't Hesitant Even When He Made Some Mistakes'Rypien led the Broncos to a win last Thursday night and NFL on CBS analyst Trent Green was impressed by the young QB's willingness to keep 'firing it' even after making some mistakes.