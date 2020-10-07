Comments (2)
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Someone trashed a trail in Jefferson County for a gender reveal party — and it took hours to clean up the mess.
“Littering is littering, regardless of your baby’s gender! If you choose to have a gender reveal party, please do so in a way that does not harm the environment,” Jeffco Open Space wrote on Facebook.
Officials said the mess was left at at Crown Hill Park, on the southeast side of the lake.
“The Ranger who found it spent about three hours raking it up and will be back later to finish,” officials stated.
If you are interested in volunteer opportunities to improve and maintain Jeffco Open Space areas, click here.
Littering in or on Open Space Lands is punishable by a fine of $100.
I don’t know when these stupid “gender reveal” parties ever became a thing, but have some dignity and pick up after yourselves.
Gender reveals are quickly becoming gene pool reveals. And the these shallow pools could use a good dose of chlorine. (Props to Dennis Miller)