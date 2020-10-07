DENVER (CBS4) – Wednesday will be the fourth consecutive day with high temperatures in the 80s along the Front Range. Denver tied a record with 87 degrees on Tuesday and more records are expected before the heat finally subsides on Sunday.

The heat is being caused by a large ridge of high pressure that will remain parked over the Rocky Mountain region until late Saturday. Until then, temperatures will stay at least 15 degrees above normal for the the first half of October.

The normal high temperatures in Denver on October 7 is 69 degrees. Instead temperatures will reach well into the 80s again and should be within a degree or two of the record which is 87 degrees set in 1934.

Some locations in southeast Colorado will reach the lower 90s which will also threaten records in that region of the state. Mountain areas up to about 9,000 feet will be in the 70s which is also extremely warm for this time of year.

The record high in Denver on Thursday (October 8) is only 85 degrees set in 1910. At this time it seems very likely that record will be broken.

Meanwhile, smoke will continue to be very noticeable across a large swath of Colorado through the end of the week. Another Air Quality Alert is in effect for Wednesday.

The Colorado Department of Public Heath and Environment has declared the air “unhealthy for sensitive groups” meaning young children, older adults, and anyone with asthma should avoid spending long periods of time outdoors.

Much cooler weather will finally develop starting Sunday and it appears almost every day next week could be below normal with highs in the lower 60s in the Denver metro area.