Gender Reveal Party Trashes Trail In Jefferson CountySomeone trashed a trail in Jefferson County for a gender reveal party and it took hours to clean up the mess.

10 minutes ago

'Who Does That?': Women Wanted for Repeated Arson of Roadside MemorialMetro Denver Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying two people who are wanted for the repeated arson of a roadside memorial. The memorial is located at the RTD Nine Mile station near Interstate 225 and Peoria.

14 minutes ago

At-Home COVID-19 Kits Now Available To Coloradans - For A PriceThere is no longer the need to drive to get a COVID-19 test. Safeway and Albertsons pharmacies in Colorado are selling an "at home kit" that you can have delivered to your door.

15 minutes ago

CSU Moves Quarantined Students Off Campus As Wastewater Testing ContinuesColorado State University has resorted to housing more than 60 students off-campus as part of COVID-19 quarantines. At least 60 students were asked to live in a nearby hotel for the duration of their COVID-19 recovery; 21 are quarantining in dormitories; 17 have chosen to live at home during their isolation.

15 minutes ago

CU Boulder To Return To In-Person Learning As COVID-19 Numbers DeclineIn-person learning will resume at the University of Colorado Boulder starting Oct. 14. The university switched to remote learning on Sept. 23 after a large spike in positive coronavirus cases among students.

16 minutes ago

A New Program Has Been Announced To Fix Signature Discrepancies In The Upcoming Election"TXT2CURE" is a new program that can be used to help with signature discrepancies.

1 hour ago