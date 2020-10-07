Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — Firefighters have put out a 3-alarm fire at the apartment complex at 10150 East Virginia Avenue in Denver. That is near East Alameda Avenue and South Havana Street.
Firefighters rescued three dogs. There are no reports of any injuries.
Firefighters were on the roof of building number 8 Wednesday afternoon.
Copter4 flew overhead and a large hole was visible in the roof of the building.
A little after 5 p.m., Denver Fire tweeted that the fire was under control and they were working to extinguish the remaining hot spots.
The Red Cross is working to help families displaced by the fire.