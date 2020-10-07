DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced a new program to fix signature discrepancies during the November election. The TXT2Cure program is designed to reduce the number of ballots rejected due to missing or discrepant signatures.

Voters who are notified of a signature discrepancy can text “Colorado” to 2VOTE (28638). The program will provide a link to enter a voter ID number, which is printed on the ballot rejection notice from the county election office.

Through the program, voters can affirm they returned a ballot for the election, sign the affidavit on their phone and submit a photo of their ID.

The Secretary of State’s office said TXT2Cure has passed a cyber test and is safe for voters to use in November. Ballots will be counted if they are submitted through the program before midnight on Nov. 12.

“As Secretary of State, I am dedicated to doing everything in my power to make sure that every vote counts,” said Secretary Griswold. “Mail ballots have increased participation tremendously in Colorado. While our mail ballot rejection rates due to signature discrepancy are low, a disproportionate number of young people are impacted. TXT2Cure will help ensure more Colorado voices are heard.”

Signature discrepancies happen when a bipartisan team of election judges agree that the signature on a ballot does not match the signature in the voter’s file. Under Colorado law, the county clerks office must notify a voter of a signature discrepancy within three days of discovery, but no later than two days after election day.

Across the state, 16 counties piloted the TXT2Cure program during the June 30 Primary election. All 64 counties will use the TXT2Cure system during the 2020 General Election.

For more information about the TXT2Cure program, visit GoVoteColorado.gov.