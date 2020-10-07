(CBS4) – Brandon McManus was fantastic for the Broncos in their 37-28 Thursday night win over the Jets in New York, and now the NFL has named him AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. It’s the first time in his career McManus has received the honor.
The Broncos sent out a news release announcing the award and shared the following notes about McManus’ performance.
– He connected on 3-of-3 field goal attempts (40, 54, 53).
– He went 4-of-4 on PATs.
– He was responsible for putting 13 points on the board for Denver.
– His two 50+ yard kicks both came in the fourth quarter. (Only two other players in NFL history have achieved that.)
McManus has now had successful kicks of 50+ yards two different times in a game five different times in his career.
The last Broncos player to be named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week was Justin Simmons in 2016.