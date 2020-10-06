Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — The University of Denver has launched a new way to deliver food. Students will now see cute little robots rolling around campus.
Kiwibot, Sodexo, Lunchbox, and the DU Innovation Lab partnered to create the food delivery service. Officials say the robots are a “safe, reliable, cost-effective and fun way” to meet delivery needs.
A beta test was launched last spring, with more than 800 successful deliveries.
The first restaurant implementing the new delivery system is Einstein Bagels.