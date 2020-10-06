(CBS4) — Safeway and Albertsons pharmacies in Colorado are now offering at-home COVID-19 test kits. Officials say the saliva tests typically offer results in 72 hours or less from the time you mail the test.
To take the test you must first visit scheduletest.com to complete a short medical questionnaire and request your test. A pharmacist will review and authenticate the information and order the test.
When that is complete, you will be contacted for payment. Currently, the stores are unable to bill insurance for the test, but you may be able to submit your receipt to your insurance company for reimbursement.
After that, you will receive notification that your test kit is ready for pick-up or has been shipped to your address.
The kit comes with a prepaid next-day shipping envelope to send your sample to the lab.
You can receive your results by email or text.