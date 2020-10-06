The Dragon Boat Festival Was Able To Raise Over $20,000 At Their Virtual EventThe Dragon Boat Festival organizers are thanking everyone who donated at their virtual event this past weekend.

1 hour ago

Safeway & Albertsons Pharmacies Are Now Offering At Home Covid-19 Test KitsKits can be ordered online and will have to be paid for out of pocket.

1 hour ago

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office Is Looking For 3 Suspects In A Shooting That Happened On October 1stThe Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office wants to find three suspects they believe shot a 16-year-old boy in the back. Deputies responded to an apartment complex on East Florida Avenue and South Beeler Street on Oct. 1.

1 hour ago

Centennial Has A New Driver's License OfficeThere is a new drivers license office in Centennial, appointments are required to visit the location.

2 hours ago

The Grizzly Creek Fire Is Now 91% Contained But We Will Continue To See Smoke Until We Get Some MoistureThe Grizzly Creek fire has been putting off more smoke lately after burring over 32,000 thousand acres.

2 hours ago

Police: Suspect Refused Entry At Party, Shoots 2 PeopleCommerce City police say a suspect wasn't allowed into a house party opened fire -- shooting into the home and hitting two people. The shooting happened early Sunday morning near 112th Avenue and Parkside Drive.

2 hours ago