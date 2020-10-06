DENVER (CBS4) — Gov. Jared Polis criticized President Donald Trump on Tuesday, saying he’s sending the wrong message about COVID-19.

President Trump has continued to downplay COVID-19 as he battles the virus himself. On Monday, he tweeted that Americans should not be “afraid of Covid.”

“The President is taking this in a wrong and divisive direction, with regard to his counsel and what he’s advising people to do when he says, ‘Don’t be afraid,'” Gov. Polis stated during a virtual press conference. “You’ve heard me say very similar things. I say, ‘It’s not a time for fear. It’s a time for caution, or being careful, or being smart.'”

“It’s not a time for fear but it doesn’t mean you throw your mask off, have large groups, and get people sick and die,” Polis added. “Go back to your lives. You don’t need to cower in your corner, but be safe, be smart. Keep your distance from others.”

Polis said the recent news from the White House is an important reminder that no one is immune to the coronavirus. He said it has been “challenging” to watch the way Pres. Trump has been handling the pandemic.

“The president, when he wants things to happen, he doesn’t really understand how to do it in the right way,” Polis said.

“Example, the president wanted — we all want — kids to be back in school. But rather than have a plan to do it safely, that the president tries to bully people to go back to school, you have to return, you have to return, without actually helping the states or the school districts to return with the PPE we need, with the testing that we need,” Polis stated.