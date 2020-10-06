JACKSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – More mandatory evacuations were ordered for the Mullen Fire burning in Colorado and Wyoming. The fire has burned 151,711 acres and is 14% contained as of Tuesday.

The Mullen Fire is burning in the Medicine Bow National Forest and has spread into Colorado. The fire started on Sept. 17.

EVACUATION ORDERS IN COLORADO:

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has announced Mandatory Evacuation notices for:

3-way and north on Highway 125 and Highway 127

East side of Jackson County Road 8 along the eastern range North to the sand dunes following up to Highway 127, and along Jackson County Road 6E

Larimer County has ordered Mandatory Evacuations for the areas of Roach and Hohnholz in the northwest part of Larimer County along County Road 103.

EVACUATIONS IN WYOMING:

Albany County Emergency Management Agency and Albany County Sheriff’s Office have announced the following evacuations:

Mandatory Evacuations:

East of HWY 11 along Sheep Mountain, from Fox Creek Road, North to Hecht Creek

Fox Creek Road including areas west of Hwy 11 south of the Middle Fork Canyon

Communities of:

Rambler

Albany

Fox Park

Wold

Woods Landing

Graham and adjacent areas

Lower Keystone

Moore’s Gulch

Yankee Road towards Woods Landing, including a few properties on Fox Cabin Trail

Pre-Evacuations:

Meadow Plains Road south to Yankee Road

Areas near Sheep Mountain to Lake Hattie Reservoir and North of Hwy 230

Centennial