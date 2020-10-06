Comments
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – More smoke is coming from the Grizzly Creek Fire near Glendwood Springs. The U.S. Forest Service says firefighters are monitoring the smoke and will respond if needed.
The smoke is coming from the north side of the fire and the south side near the Devil’s Hole drainage.
The USFS says the fire is not growing and holds 32,431 acres and 91% containment.
“We’ll continue to see smokes like this until we get some moisture,” said Incident Commander Dan Nielsen. “Please respect the area closure of the fire perimeter and remember the White River National Forest and BLM in this area are in Stage 1 fire restrictions.”