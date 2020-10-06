DENVER (CBS4) – Tuesday will be even warmer than Monday in most areas with temperatures staying more than 15 degrees above normal for early October. Smoke from several wildfires will also make the air unhealthy for everyone along the Front Range.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) is encouraging all residents along the urban corridor from Pueblo to Fort Collins and everywhere in between to avoid spending long periods of time outdoors and to exercise indoors.



Visibility is also expected to be in the “extremely poor” category particularly in the afternoon and evening on Tuesday.



Most of the smoke will originate from the Mullen fire near Centennial Wyoming and the Cameron Peak fire 40 miles west of Fort Collins. The thickest smoke plumes will likely be in Larimer and Weld Counites including around Fort Collins, Loveland, and Greeley.

The warmest weather in Colorado will be in the southeast corner of the state where locations such as Lamar and La Junta will come close to 90 degrees. High temperatures will be in the 80s for the third day in a row in the Denver metro area and temperatures will be far above normal statewide.

Similar weather is expected through Friday before changes arrive for the weekend. Cooler weather will arrive starting late Saturday and moisture appears likely in the mountains Saturday night into Sunday. At this time the snow level is expected to stay around 8,000 feet and accumulation up high is generally expected to be minor. Showers are also possible in the metro area on Sunday and Monday but rain is expected to be limited at lower elevations. We’ll keep you posted!

More seasonal temperatures should continue behind the storm system through most of next week.