DENVER (CBS4)– Denver’s City Council adopted a 20-year plan at Monday’s meeting to strengthen neighborhoods east of the downtown area. That includes Capitol Hill, Cheesman Park, Congress Park, City Park and City Park West.
The city council said the East Central Area Plan will bolster small businesses, make streets safer and reduce carbon pollution among other needs.
The community planning and development team said it was a community effort to create the plan.
“People were engaged and respectful and it showed me just how important these plans are and how committed the community is to ensure they participate in the vision of the future of their neighborhood,” Laura Aldrete with Community Planning & Development.
The East Central plan also includes policies to create more affordable, diverse, and inclusive neighborhoods.