COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Commerce City police say a suspect wasn’t allowed into a house party opened fire — shooting into the home and hitting two people. The shooting happened early Sunday morning near 112th Avenue and Parkside Drive.
Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male between 17 and 19 years old. They say he is about 5-feet-8 and between 140-170 lbs.
The suspect fled in a pickup truck, police say.
Anyone who might have information can call the CCPD Tip Line at (303) 289-3626 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867. Callers can remain anonymous.