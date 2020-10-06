Comments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Springs Police Department shared a tragic update to a story of two bodies found on a trail early Saturday morning. Investigators say Lee and Stella Vigil, both of New Mexico, died in a murder-suicide.
The coroner’s office ruled Lee’s death a suicide and Stella’s death a homicide.
The pair, in their 70s, hiked near the Edmundson trailhead on Woodmen Road. Their vehicle was found near the trailhead. Their bodies were found near the Santa Fe Trail.
Further details about the couple or the circumstances leading up to the shootings were not released.