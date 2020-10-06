By David Wille
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Will Broncos quarterback Drew Lock play Sunday at New England or won’t he? That still remains a question as the Broncos began preparations for their upcoming meeting with the Patriots.
Lock did not participate in practice on Tuesday at Broncos headquarters. Lock hasn’t played or practiced since injuring his right shoulder in the first quarter of a Week 2 loss at Pittsburgh.
Head Coach Vic Fangio didn’t speak to the media on Tuesday, so an update on Lock or the many other injured Broncos wasn’t available.
The Patriots have their own problems at quarterback. Starter Cam Newton missed Monday night’s loss at Kansas City after testing positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.
Pats coach Bill Belichick was his usual ambiguous self when describing his team’s quarterback situation on Tuesday.
“We’ll have to take a look at the entire situation here and see how it goes,” Belichick said. So it could be a Battle of the Backups on Sunday in Foxboro if neither Lock nor Newton can answer the bell.