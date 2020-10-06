CBS4 INVESTIGATESCommission Upholds Levi Huffine Firing: Officer 'Blatantly Disregarded' Safety
CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Denver Broncos News, Drew Lock

By David Wille

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Will Broncos quarterback Drew Lock play Sunday at New England or won’t he? That still remains a question as the Broncos began preparations for their upcoming meeting with the Patriots.

Denver Broncos QB Drew Lock on the sideline in the 1st quarter of the game against Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Empower Field at Mile High on Sept. 27, 2020. (Photo by Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Lock did not participate in practice on Tuesday at Broncos headquarters. Lock hasn’t played or practiced since injuring his right shoulder in the first quarter of a Week 2 loss at Pittsburgh.

Head Coach Vic Fangio didn’t speak to the media on Tuesday, so an update on Lock or the many other injured Broncos wasn’t available.

Bud Dupree #48 of the Pittsburgh Steelers forces a fumble after hitting Drew Lock #3 of the Denver Broncos during the first quarter at Heinz Field on September 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

The Patriots have their own problems at quarterback. Starter Cam Newton missed Monday night’s loss at Kansas City after testing positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

Pats coach Bill Belichick was his usual ambiguous self when describing his team’s quarterback situation on Tuesday.

“We’ll have to take a look at the entire situation here and see how it goes,” Belichick said. So it could be a Battle of the Backups on Sunday in Foxboro if neither Lock nor Newton can answer the bell.

Comments

Leave a Reply