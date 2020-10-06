CBS4 INVESTIGATESCommission Upholds Levi Huffine Firing: Officer 'Blatantly Disregarded' Safety
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Arapahoe County News, Arapahoe County Sheriff

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office wants to find three suspects they believe shot a 16-year-old boy in the back. Deputies responded to an apartment complex on East Florida Avenue and South Beeler Street on Oct. 1.

(credit: Arapahoe County)

Deputies say the victim was shot while riding in a silver Chevrolet Suburban at around 8:30 p.m.

The suspects were seen running away and getting into a dark-colored sedan and then leaving.

(credit: Arapahoe County)

If you have more information, you’re asked to call a tipline at 720-874-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). Refer to case #AC20-15587. A $2,000 reward might be available.

Danielle Chavira

