ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office wants to find three suspects they believe shot a 16-year-old boy in the back. Deputies responded to an apartment complex on East Florida Avenue and South Beeler Street on Oct. 1.
Deputies say the victim was shot while riding in a silver Chevrolet Suburban at around 8:30 p.m.
The suspects were seen running away and getting into a dark-colored sedan and then leaving.
If you have more information, you’re asked to call a tipline at 720-874-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). Refer to case #AC20-15587. A $2,000 reward might be available.